Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 47,427 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,427 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 195,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 131,977 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,193.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 107,090 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,852,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,559.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,178 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $267.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $268.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.