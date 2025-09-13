Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 4,899 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,813,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,814,000 after purchasing an additional 695,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after buying an additional 4,252,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,006,000 after buying an additional 563,109 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,968,000 after buying an additional 45,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,589,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,666,000 after buying an additional 206,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $186.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.31 and a 200 day moving average of $159.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.77 and a 12-month high of $193.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

