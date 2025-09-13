Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 49,476 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,476 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.