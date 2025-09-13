JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF $JCPI Stake Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 739.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,616,000.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPI opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.