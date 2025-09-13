KLA Corporation $KLAC Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $53,434,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $964.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $905.95 and its 200-day moving average is $800.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $968.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $9,868,657.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,805,950.24. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,132.72. This trade represents a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock worth $29,348,291. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.