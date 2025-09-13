Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at DA Davidson

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LAKE. Zacks Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 target price on Lakeland Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 2.7%

LAKE stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.11. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. Lakeland Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Lakeland Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 21.5% in the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 34,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 189.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

