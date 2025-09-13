lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. William Blair lowered shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Trading Down 3.6%

LULU stock opened at $159.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $159.75 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.16.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About lululemon athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.