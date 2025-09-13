Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342,653 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Masco worth $109,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,985,000 after purchasing an additional 984,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,882,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,972,000 after purchasing an additional 155,351 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,535,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,291,000 after purchasing an additional 71,881 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,572 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Masco stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%.Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

View Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

