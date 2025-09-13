Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,757 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $580.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $574.60 and a 200-day moving average of $558.35. The company has a market capitalization of $525.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.54.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

