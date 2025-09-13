MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $312,946,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MetLife by 7.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,907 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $68,030,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 8,789.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 806,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

