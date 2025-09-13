Millennium Management LLC Has $20.80 Million Stock Position in Toro Company (The) $TTC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,019 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $20,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,514,000 after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 16.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,187,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,314 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 1,184.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Toro by 39.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,654,000 after purchasing an additional 434,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Toro by 3.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,077,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $79.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61. Toro Company has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.150 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Toro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

