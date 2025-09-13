Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,979 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $53.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The company had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

