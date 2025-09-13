Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,361,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CryoPort worth $20,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in CryoPort by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 548,750.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 1,437.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 4,434.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $80,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,536.71. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 40,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $294,870.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 92,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,454.72. This represents a 30.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,413 shares of company stock worth $3,160,008 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners raised CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on CryoPort from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CryoPort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CYRX

CryoPort Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $8.64 on Friday. CryoPort, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 16.24. The stock has a market cap of $432.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.74 million. CryoPort had a net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort Profile

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.