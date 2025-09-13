Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,159,587 Shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS $MWA

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,159,587 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 73.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in the first quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 184.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 177.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $627,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 86,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,160.20. This represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,664 shares of company stock valued at $909,819. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $25.06 on Friday. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.86.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

