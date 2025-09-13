Millennium Management LLC Sells 143,125 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,748,000 after buying an additional 603,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,576,000 after buying an additional 207,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 902,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,660. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

