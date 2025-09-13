MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,062,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,546,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,959,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,238 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,966,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,825,000 after purchasing an additional 870,486 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.52.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The firm had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

