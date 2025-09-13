MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. $BIOX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 823,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,581 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIOX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

