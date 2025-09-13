MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,713 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 18.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBLY. Barclays raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,500,000. This trade represents a 56.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.52. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 153.91%.Mobileye Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

