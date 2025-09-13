MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corpay alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY opened at $307.41 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.02 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.