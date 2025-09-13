Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.7%

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $52.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. This represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 407.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 88,858 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

