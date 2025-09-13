NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in STERIS plc $STE

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get STERIS alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,957,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,710,247,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STERIS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,828,000 after acquiring an additional 452,146 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,354,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,308,000 after acquiring an additional 170,392 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,796 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,950,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.62. This represents a 56.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,709 shares of company stock worth $4,546,940 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STE

STERIS Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $250.08 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.