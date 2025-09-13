NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 33,178 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,103 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0687 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

