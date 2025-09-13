NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,328,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $123.35. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is currently 589.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXE. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.69.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

