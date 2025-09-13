NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 5,472 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.07.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $918,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,160,004.40. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,074.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,445 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

