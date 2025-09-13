NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 90.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,844,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,420 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 12.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,020,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,827 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 8.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,577,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NiSource by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,821,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 239,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,638,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,976,000 after purchasing an additional 206,448 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NI shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

