NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lifted by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,636 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Curi RMB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock valued at $633,253,430. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.82 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

