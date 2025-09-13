NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 316,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,204,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,011,795,000 after buying an additional 2,892,402 shares during the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the first quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,907,755 shares of company stock worth $633,253,430 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

