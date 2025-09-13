NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,577 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.5% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock valued at $633,253,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $177.82 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

