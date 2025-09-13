NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $195.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.82 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock worth $633,253,430 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.