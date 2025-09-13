Online Vacation Center (ONVC) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Online Vacation Center and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Online Vacation Center 3.71% N/A N/A Online Vacation Center Competitors -13.47% -27.53% -5.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “INTERNET COMMERCE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Online Vacation Center and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Online Vacation Center $20.10 million $750,000.00 19.10 Online Vacation Center Competitors $48.31 billion $2.17 billion 22.88

Risk and Volatility

Online Vacation Center’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center. Online Vacation Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Online Vacation Center has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center’s competitors have a beta of 1.50, indicating that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets. It also involved in developing and selling river, ocean, and land vacation packages; publishes three travel newsletters under the Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash brands; selling online of golf training aids; and operates a cruises franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents, as well as a website that connects travelers to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

