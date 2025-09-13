Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,234 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $111,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $215.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.74. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

