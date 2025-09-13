Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Get Paymentus alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Paymentus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAY

Paymentus Price Performance

Shares of PAY stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Paymentus has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Paymentus had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 5.37%.The company had revenue of $280.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Paymentus has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paymentus will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAY. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,582,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after acquiring an additional 703,607 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paymentus by 63,516.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 675,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 674,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paymentus by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,279,000 after buying an additional 551,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.