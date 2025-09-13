PJT Partners Inc. $PJT Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.67.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $183.84 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $190.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.71.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $731.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $407,401.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total transaction of $266,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,445. This trade represents a 75.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

