Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP Stock Position Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,177,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,190,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,315 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 4,033,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,004,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,610,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,194,000 after buying an additional 165,863 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.29%.

PAGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

