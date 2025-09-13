Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

JFrog stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $656,747.42. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 658,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,113,398.92. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,119,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,036,349.03. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,783,511 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,561,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

