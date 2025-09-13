Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,588,000 after acquiring an additional 700,447 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $63,632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 243,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 191,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,287.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 147,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,922 shares of company stock worth $11,191,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $344.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $360.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.69 and a 200 day moving average of $303.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

