Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $17.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.3333.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE RSI opened at $21.20 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 261,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,543.95. The trade was a 10.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,193,075.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 823,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,187,822.42. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,650,067 shares of company stock worth $44,110,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 123,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 228,187 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 540,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 82,067 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 88,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

