Short Interest in Labrador Gold Corp. (OTC:NKOSF) Declines By 97.9%

Labrador Gold Corp. (OTC:NKOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Labrador Gold Stock Up 6.1%

NKOSF opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. Labrador Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.12.

Labrador Gold Company Profile

Labrador Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the Americas. It explores for copper and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Borden Lake property that comprises 219 claims located in Chapleau, Ontario; and the Scotch property consists of 21 claims located near Sussex, New Brunswick.

