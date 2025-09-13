Synopsys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 22,257 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 473% compared to the typical volume of 3,886 call options.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $425.45 on Friday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,999 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 467.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $3,116,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

