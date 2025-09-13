Teck Resources Ltd $TECK Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%.Teck Resources’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0918 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

