The AES Corporation $AES Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,115,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421,899 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of AES worth $88,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of AES by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,283 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $1,293,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,577,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,594,000 after buying an additional 1,037,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 237,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 84,831 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of AES by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Wall Street Zen raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $12.88 on Friday. The AES Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

