The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $5,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $3,569,011.66. Following the sale, the director owned 13,217,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,975,735.82. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer acquired 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,171.60. The trade was a 21.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group set a $68.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 347.37%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

