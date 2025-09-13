Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.7826.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $102.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.01. Twilio has a twelve month low of $59.21 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 852.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,912,181.16. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $191,433.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,468,935.04. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,180,000 after acquiring an additional 493,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,852,000 after acquiring an additional 553,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,920,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,031,000 after acquiring an additional 318,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $228,877,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $212,059,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

