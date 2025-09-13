TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 72.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 427,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $22,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,682,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXNM

About TXNM Energy

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.