United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.82. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 23.14%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

