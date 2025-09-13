Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,462,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,734 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

