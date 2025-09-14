1,061 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Bought by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 138,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,704,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $343.48 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,254,531.05. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,069,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

