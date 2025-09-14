13,540 Shares in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blue Bird by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 305,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,868 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 312,493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 227,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BLBD opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $60.45.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $398.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,187.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,024.18. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,881.63. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,392 shares of company stock worth $7,794,083. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

