20,500 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $813.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $749.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $728.45. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $873.65. The stock has a market cap of $320.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

