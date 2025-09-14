3,295 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $171.43 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $406.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.13.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $24,945,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,204. This represents a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,604,634 shares of company stock worth $245,441,454. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

